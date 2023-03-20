This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aterian Inc. (ATER)

In the latest session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) closed at $0.88 down -3.45% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0314 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284254 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9284 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8675.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aterian Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 10, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,479 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 4,300 led to the insider holds 464,746 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Arturo sold 4,479 shares of ATER for $4,300 on Mar 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 449,369 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Chaouat-Fix Mihal, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 3,551 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider received 3,409 and left with 416,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6915.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATER has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 931.41k over the past ten days. A total of 81.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.80M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 8.76M, compared to 6.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $51.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $54.75M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, Aterian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.32M, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.43M, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.51M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $211.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.2M and the low estimate is $190.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.