Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) closed the day trading at $1.12 down -6.67% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962887 shares were traded. ADAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADAP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On May 28, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on May 28, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Piccina Cintia sold 11,890 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 22,230 led to the insider holds 19,535 shares of the business.

Rawcliffe Adrian sold 10,057 shares of ADAP for $18,686 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 13,351 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Bertrand William C JR, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,440 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 8,250 and left with 7,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6949.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADAP traded about 503.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADAP traded about 1.6M shares per day. A total of 165.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.11M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.95M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $4.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $1.42M, an estimated increase of 190.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $190.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15M, up 229.00% from the average estimate.