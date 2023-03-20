Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) closed the day trading at $1.10 down -3.51% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887235 shares were traded. CNTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1546 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNTB, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on April 13, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On April 13, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTB has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0183.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNTB traded about 45.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNTB traded about 138.82k shares per day. A total of 55.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.09M. Insiders hold about 14.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 112.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 133.2k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.04 and -$2.22.