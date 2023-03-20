TRN (Trinity Industries Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $23.01 in the prior trading day, Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) closed at $22.06, down -4.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1504451 shares were traded. TRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $36.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Savage Jean bought 4,485 shares for $22.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,971 led to the insider holds 189,876 shares of the business.

Madison Brian D sold 6,000 shares of TRN for $205,140 on Mar 24. The EVP Services Operations now owns 62,953 shares after completing the transaction at $34.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trinity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRN has reached a high of $35.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 476.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 808.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 124.30% for TRN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1389:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $822.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $881.8M to a low estimate of $784.5M. As of the current estimate, Trinity Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $472.2M, an estimated increase of 74.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $746.77M, an increase of 58.00% less than the figure of $74.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $771.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $717.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 43.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.