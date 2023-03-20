Update from Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) was $1.03 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521085 shares were traded. ISPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9522.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISPO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $6.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on May 20, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Kallery David S bought 36,000 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 103,597 led to the insider holds 218,500 shares of the business.

Handler Brent L sold 73,466 shares of ISPO for $255,316 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,249 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Handler Brent L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,879 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider received 62,263 and left with 1,234,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPO has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2001, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6160.

Shares Statistics:

ISPO traded an average of 277.63K shares per day over the past three months and 343.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.47M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 959.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 977.28k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.23M and the low estimate is $380.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.