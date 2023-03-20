What shareholders can do to beat the market with Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) stock

As of close of business last night, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.11, down -5.56% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600968 shares were traded. EIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0101.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EIGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 26, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On January 29, 2019, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.

On May 09, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on May 09, 2018, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Dietz Thomas John bought 50,000 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 71,580 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Murray Christine sold 5,000 shares of EIGR for $6,104 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 11,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Glenn Jeffrey S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,950 and bolstered with 182,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EIGR has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6781, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9403.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EIGR traded 777.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 356.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.76M. Insiders hold about 7.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EIGR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $4.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7M to a low estimate of $4.21M. As of the current estimate, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.36M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73M, an increase of 77.00% over than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.93M and the low estimate is $16.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.