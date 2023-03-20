What shareholders can do to beat the market with Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) stock

In the latest session, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) closed at $5.44 down -5.88% from its previous closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998380 shares were traded. EVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Entravision Communications Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2017, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 12, 2015, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan sold 26,600 shares for $5.21 per share. The transaction valued at 138,708 led to the insider holds 526,260 shares of the business.

ZEVNIK PAUL A bought 45,448 shares of EVC for $228,044 on May 19. The Director now owns 277,227 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On May 18, another insider, ZEVNIK PAUL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 91,164 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 455,246 and bolstered with 231,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entravision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVC has reached a high of $7.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVC has traded an average of 337.52K shares per day and 806.74k over the past ten days. A total of 85.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.01M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 919.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 950.62k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EVC is 0.20, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $261.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $265.4M to a low estimate of $257.5M. As of the current estimate, Entravision Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $233.89M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.87M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.24M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $925.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $917.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $921.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $760.19M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $971.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $977.1M and the low estimate is $966.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.