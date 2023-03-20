What shareholders can do to beat the market with Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) stock

As of close of business last night, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $61.83, down -5.79% from its previous closing price of $65.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673027 shares were traded. KALU stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KALU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $117 to $98.

On September 10, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $122.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on September 10, 2021, with a $122 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when West Neal E sold 400 shares for $84.47 per share. The transaction valued at 33,788 led to the insider holds 580 shares of the business.

West Neal E sold 400 shares of KALU for $32,052 on Dec 12. The EVP & CFO now owns 980 shares after completing the transaction at $80.13 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, West Neal E, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 400 shares for $86.42 each. As a result, the insider received 34,568 and left with 1,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALU has reached a high of $107.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KALU traded 118.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 220.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.74M. Shares short for KALU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 356.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 506.43k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.78, KALU has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $819.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $859.13M to a low estimate of $779.5M. As of the current estimate, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $806.4M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.33M, a decrease of -10.10% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $896.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $799M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KALU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.