Which analyst expects Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.25, down -6.25% from its previous closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553047 shares were traded. PBYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBYI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when AUERBACH ALAN H sold 27,241 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 113,810 led to the insider holds 6,852,638 shares of the business.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F sold 10,499 shares of PBYI for $43,864 on Jan 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,427 shares after completing the transaction at $4.18 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ludwig Jeffrey Jerome, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,568 shares for $4.18 each. As a result, the insider received 27,440 and left with 58,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBYI has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3440.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBYI traded 338.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 435.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.28M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBYI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 935.78k with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $57.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.1M to a low estimate of $57M. As of the current estimate, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.4M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $51M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.2M, down -14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $226.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $241.3M and the low estimate is $202M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.