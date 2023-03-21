A correction may be in store for United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares?

As of close of business last night, United Rentals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $378.45, up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $370.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760072 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $385.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $375.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of URI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 265.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $544.

On August 18, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $307 to $269.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $425.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 11, 2022, with a $425 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Flannery Matthew John sold 12,000 shares for $477.99 per share. The transaction valued at 5,735,930 led to the insider holds 101,276 shares of the business.

Asplund Dale A sold 13,392 shares of URI for $5,842,415 on Jan 27. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 19,229 shares after completing the transaction at $436.26 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of the company, sold 4,761 shares for $434.56 each. As a result, the insider received 2,068,946 and left with 15,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $481.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 430.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 336.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that URI traded 772.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.42 and a low estimate of $6.12, while EPS last year was $5.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.71, with high estimates of $10.94 and low estimates of $8.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $45.25 and $36.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $40.93. EPS for the following year is $44.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $51.02 and $29.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.25B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, an increase of 23.90% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.36B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.34B and the low estimate is $12.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.