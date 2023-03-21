A glimpse at First Republic Bank’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) closed at $12.18 down -47.11% from its previous closing price of $23.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 186331187 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Republic Bank’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $140 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $174.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRC has traded an average of 13.81M shares per day and 93.44M over the past ten days. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 2.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FRC is 1.08, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.71 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $8.34, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, a decrease of -8.00% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.87B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $6.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.