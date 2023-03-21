A glimpse at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) closed at $4.43 down -5.54% from its previous closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21980784 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4050.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $8.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4082.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NU has traded an average of 27.33M shares per day and 25.51M over the past ten days. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Insiders hold about 8.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 83.39M with a Short Ratio of 95.36M, compared to 103.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $635.9M, an estimated increase of 131.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, an increase of 71.70% less than the figure of $131.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 171.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $5.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.