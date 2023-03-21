A glimpse at Workhorse Group Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.38, down -5.48% from its previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6236265 shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WKHS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when March Stanley Raymond bought 24,000 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 45,120 led to the insider holds 67,000 shares of the business.

March Stanley Raymond bought 1,000 shares of WKHS for $1,900 on Dec 13. The VP, Business Development now owns 43,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, CLARK MICHAEL L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,823 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider received 73,673 and left with 91,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5617.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WKHS traded 3.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.75M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 44.69M with a Short Ratio of 42.89M, compared to 44.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.23% and a Short% of Float of 28.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $12.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $6.5M. As of the current estimate, Workhorse Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were -$2M, an estimated decrease of -715.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.46M, an increase of 146,042.91% over than the figure of -$715.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was -$852k, down -1,649.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.9M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 792.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.