ACDC (ProFrac Holding Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) closed at $14.67 in the last session, up 1.73% from day before closing price of $14.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605278 shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACDC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 370.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when ProFrac Holding Corp. bought 1,500,000 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,740,000 led to the insider holds 1,500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACDC traded on average about 398.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.15M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.46 and $5.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.