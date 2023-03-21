Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at $5.37 in the last session, down -2.19% from day before closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1475384 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 20,550 led to the insider holds 577,677 shares of the business.

Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares of ALLO for $21,120 on Jan 17. The General Counsel now owns 580,677 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Bhavnagri Veer, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider received 42,186 and left with 583,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3894.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLO traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.41M with a Short Ratio of 36.86M, compared to 33.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.86% and a Short% of Float of 38.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.21 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.37. EPS for the following year is -$2.74, with 20 analysts recommending between -$2.12 and -$3.1.