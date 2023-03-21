An average trading volume for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed at $2.77 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3980075 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SID’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9676.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SID traded on average about 3.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 654.89M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SID is 0.50, which was 0.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.65% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.73B and the low estimate is $8.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.