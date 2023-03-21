An investigation into MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $17.50 in the prior trading day, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $17.81, up 1.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2244780 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNSO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2020, with a $25.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 314.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Insiders hold about 5.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 4.09M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MNSO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.01, compared to 1.87 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $376.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.54M to a low estimate of $352.71M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $385.27M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $649.23M, an increase of 99.60% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.55M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.