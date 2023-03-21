An overall feel about Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Amedisys Inc.’s stock clocked out at $73.80, up 1.60% from its previous closing price of $72.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573986 shares were traded. AMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.91.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMED’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 13, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares for $86.43 per share. The transaction valued at 510,628 led to the insider holds 4,164 shares of the business.

Bohnert Denise M. sold 557 shares of AMED for $64,055 on Jun 23. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 11,850 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Kemmerly David L, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $177.31 each. As a result, the insider received 443,285 and left with 16,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amedisys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMED has reached a high of $179.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMED traded 440.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 432.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.29% stake in the company. Shares short for AMED as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $563.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.46M to a low estimate of $554.6M. As of the current estimate, Amedisys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $559.32M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $575.53M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560.01M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.