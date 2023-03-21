An overall feel about Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) closed at $7.59 down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $7.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155343 shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hillman Solutions Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2021, with a $15.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 28,750,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 230,000,000 led to the insider holds 975,677 shares of the business.

Cahill Douglas bought 129,000 shares of HLMN for $993,945 on Nov 30. The COB, President and CEO now owns 402,628 shares after completing the transaction at $7.71 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Kraft Robert O., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 65,000 shares for $7.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,380 and bolstered with 225,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLMN has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.59M over the past ten days. A total of 194.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 10.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $346.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $356M to a low estimate of $328.67M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $344.49M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $369.8M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.