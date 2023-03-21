An overall feel about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed at $3.55 down -4.44% from its previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4706041 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3235, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8174.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSNY has traded an average of 2.49M shares per day and 4.14M over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 51.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 10.19M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.