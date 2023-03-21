Analysis of Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY): Selected Notes

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed the day trading at $38.00 down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $38.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4388039 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHWY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On February 15, 2023, Gordon Haskett started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $46.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Singh Sumit sold 21,317 shares for $39.74 per share. The transaction valued at 847,176 led to the insider holds 759,876 shares of the business.

Mehta Satish sold 4,635 shares of CHWY for $184,203 on Mar 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 412,485 shares after completing the transaction at $39.74 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Marte Mario Jesus, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,813 shares for $39.74 each. As a result, the insider received 151,535 and left with 190,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 97.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHWY traded about 3.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHWY traded about 4.16M shares per day. A total of 422.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.64M with a Short Ratio of 22.80M, compared to 22.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 37.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.58B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $10.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.