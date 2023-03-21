Analysis of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR): Selected Notes

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) closed the day trading at $25.39 up 4.23% from the previous closing price of $24.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591361 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.00.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $33.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on December 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Mowry David H bought 996 shares for $50.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,920 led to the insider holds 131,779 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $74.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUTR traded about 537.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUTR traded about 576.89k shares per day. A total of 19.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.11M. Shares short for CUTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.45M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.33% and a Short% of Float of 31.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $68.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.4M to a low estimate of $67.01M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.63M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.87M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.27M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.7M and the low estimate is $293.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.