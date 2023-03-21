Analysis of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA): Selected Notes

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed the day trading at $6.33 down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $6.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2230417 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IOVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $14 from $11 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $18.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IOVA traded about 3.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOVA traded about 3.32M shares per day. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Shares short for IOVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.12M with a Short Ratio of 19.33M, compared to 19.08M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.74% and a Short% of Float of 13.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.49. EPS for the following year is -$2.61, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$4.11.