Are 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) closed at $47.79 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $48.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681452 shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Saxonov Serge sold 2,000 shares for $48.88 per share. The transaction valued at 97,756 led to the insider holds 863,405 shares of the business.

Saxonov Serge sold 1,941 shares of TXG for $92,689 on Feb 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 909,715 shares after completing the transaction at $47.75 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Hindson Benjamin J., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,742 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 83,186 and left with 250,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $83.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXG has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 965.74k over the past ten days. A total of 114.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.17M, compared to 7.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $148.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $153.89M to a low estimate of $141M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.53M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.58M, an increase of 19.30% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.67M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $514.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.52M and the low estimate is $599.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.