Are ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ING Groep N.V.’s stock clocked out at $11.28, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $11.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11401454 shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ING traded 4.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.73B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 3.99M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, ING has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The current Payout Ratio is 55.65% for ING, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.72B and the low estimate is $22.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.