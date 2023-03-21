Are UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed at $4.44 down -3.90% from its previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1665947 shares were traded. UWMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4250.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UWM Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 67.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 66.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $4 from $3.50 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on December 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 9,988 led to the insider holds 5,316 shares of the business.

Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares of UWMC for $1,010,056 on May 12. The EVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 280,658 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $5.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8715.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UWMC has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 1.60B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.02M. Insiders hold about 4.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.88M with a Short Ratio of 21.29M, compared to 21.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.64% and a Short% of Float of 23.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UWMC is 0.40, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $287.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $397.2M to a low estimate of $203M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $605.46M, an estimated decrease of -52.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $349.4M, a decrease of -57.50% less than the figure of -$52.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $418M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.67M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.