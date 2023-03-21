As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) offers stability

The closing price of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) was $5.76 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799758 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.60.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when KAO JOHN E sold 39,101 shares for $6.33 per share. The transaction valued at 247,392 led to the insider holds 2,381,279 shares of the business.

Maroney Dawn Christine sold 20,006 shares of ALHC for $126,578 on Mar 14. The President, Markets now owns 1,938,886 shares after completing the transaction at $6.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Kumar Dinesh M., who serves as the Chief Med & Operating Officer of the company, sold 14,164 shares for $6.33 each. As a result, the insider received 89,616 and left with 1,091,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.31.

Shares Statistics:

ALHC traded an average of 824.86K shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 2.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $343.07M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.27M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.54M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $436.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404.99M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.