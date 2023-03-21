As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) offers stability

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed the day trading at $3.82 down -3.05% from the previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193609 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 16.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 211,500 led to the insider holds 337,500 shares of the business.

SIM Boon sold 1,300 shares of ORGN for $7,866 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 5,033,311 shares after completing the transaction at $6.05 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, SIM Boon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 64,300 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 389,060 and left with 5,034,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5035.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORGN traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORGN traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 138.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.72.