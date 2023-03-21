As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) offers stability

The closing price of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) was $7.07 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $7.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2378591 shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Lang Barbara B bought 348 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,487 led to the insider holds 25,679 shares of the business.

Guilbert Edward H III bought 2,850 shares of PDM for $19,950 on Mar 17. The EVP – Finance & Treasurer now owns 74,343 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Bowers Robert E, who serves as the EVP-CFO&Admin Off of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $6.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,976 and bolstered with 343,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Piedmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.02.

Shares Statistics:

PDM traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, PDM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.06. The current Payout Ratio is 70.60% for PDM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.91M to a low estimate of $147.91M. As of the current estimate, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.15M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.58M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $589.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563.8M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $578.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.97M and the low estimate is $561M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.