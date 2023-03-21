As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) offers stability

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) closed the day trading at $6.35 down -3.79% from the previous closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3033620 shares were traded. AGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC sold 8,208,076 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 41,040,380 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGS traded about 357.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGS traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 37.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 326.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 346.63k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.58 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $78.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.6M to a low estimate of $74.47M. As of the current estimate, PlayAGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.22M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.58M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.38M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.7M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328M and the low estimate is $301.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.