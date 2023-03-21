As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) offers stability

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) closed the day trading at $12.69 up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $12.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5699197 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.39.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPWR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.50.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $20.

On February 09, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.Janney initiated its Neutral rating on February 09, 2023, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Faricy Peter bought 7,500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,686 led to the insider holds 177,458 shares of the business.

Heang Vichheka sold 3,500 shares of SPWR for $77,042 on Nov 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,181 shares after completing the transaction at $22.01 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Sial Manavendra, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $26.63 each. As a result, the insider received 665,668 and left with 50,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunPower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPWR traded about 4.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPWR traded about 5.15M shares per day. A total of 174.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.26M with a Short Ratio of 15.79M, compared to 13.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 18.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $488.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.74M to a low estimate of $440.17M. As of the current estimate, SunPower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $384.53M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.95M, an increase of 27.30% over than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $503.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.44M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.