As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) offers stability

The closing price of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) was $9.13 for the day, up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1803467 shares were traded. YPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YPF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.28.

Shares Statistics:

YPF traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 3.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 389.35M. Insiders hold about 99.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 9.01M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.95B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.37B, an increase of 20.20% less than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.09B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.24B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.28B and the low estimate is $13.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.