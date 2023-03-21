Boxed Inc. (BOXD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) closed the day trading at $0.14 up 35.74% from the previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0361 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41087947 shares were traded. BOXD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1880 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOXD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On April 20, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Zimowski Mark sold 50,358 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 24,212 led to the insider holds 56,308 shares of the business.

Huang Chieh E. sold 47,212 shares of BOXD for $22,700 on Jan 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,358,601 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Miller David Michael, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 40,771 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider received 19,611 and left with 52,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXD has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5033, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0279.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOXD traded about 3.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOXD traded about 9.89M shares per day. A total of 70.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.32M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.53M, compared to 2.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 9.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $39.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.5M to a low estimate of $33.05M. As of the current estimate, Boxed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.05M, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.77M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of -$11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $177.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $177.27M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248.3M and the low estimate is $183.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.