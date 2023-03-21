Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651264 shares were traded. CMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Jakeman David sold 3,230 shares for $1.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,686 led to the insider holds 136,752 shares of the business.

MIDDLETON FRED A bought 20,000 shares of CMRX for $37,176 on Sep 29. The Director now owns 40,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Jakeman David, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,400 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 8,185 and left with 127,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chimerix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9594.

Shares Statistics:

CMRX traded an average of 753.37K shares per day over the past three months and 848.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98M, up 1,597.30% from the average estimate.