CNK (Cinemark Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $12.27 in the prior trading day, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) closed at $12.90, up 5.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5616437 shares were traded. CNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.26.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 23.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 23.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On January 12, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when SENIOR ENRIQUE sold 35,054 shares for $12.47 per share. The transaction valued at 437,123 led to the insider holds 46,609 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $19.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.30M. Shares short for CNK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.66M with a Short Ratio of 25.52M, compared to 24.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.48% and a Short% of Float of 31.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.98 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $622.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $747.22M to a low estimate of $555M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $666.63M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.22M, an increase of 18.60% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $647.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $488M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 63.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.