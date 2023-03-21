Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $10.30 in the prior trading day, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed at $10.47, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4641186 shares were traded. CRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $21 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Sell on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when McGough Patrick bought 20,000 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 201,000 led to the insider holds 126,337 shares of the business.

Claunch Brian Christopher bought 5,000 shares of CRK for $50,400 on Mar 15. The VP of Financial Reporting now owns 36,764 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, TURNER JIM L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $13.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 208,690 and bolstered with 280,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.63M with a Short Ratio of 20.57M, compared to 18.8M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 20.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.70% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.61 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $657.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $932M to a low estimate of $529M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $655.38M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $678.71M, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $920.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.