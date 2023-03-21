Considering Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) closed at $31.75 in the last session, down -0.75% from day before closing price of $31.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692907 shares were traded. CMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $52 from $57 previously.

On December 15, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Standen James D. sold 7,644 shares for $46.16 per share. The transaction valued at 352,847 led to the insider holds 26,497 shares of the business.

Crutchfield Kevin S bought 1,450 shares of CMP for $49,604 on Jun 17. The President and CEO now owns 51,745 shares after completing the transaction at $34.21 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Reece Joseph E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $33.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,050 and bolstered with 11,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMP has reached a high of $67.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMP traded on average about 369.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 527.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CMP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 990.9k with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 774.9k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMP is 0.60, which was 2.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.54.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.