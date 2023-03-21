Considering Oil States International Inc. (OIS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $7.53 in the prior trading day, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) closed at $7.74, up 2.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041930 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 738.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 2.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $198.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206M to a low estimate of $194.5M. As of the current estimate, Oil States International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $161.32M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.5M, an increase of 21.00% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $741M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $729M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $733.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.16M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $833.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $839.1M and the low estimate is $824.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.