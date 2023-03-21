CYTK (Cytokinetics Incorporated): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $35.33 in the prior trading day, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed at $35.20, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841079 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On December 23, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $58.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares for $37.26 per share. The transaction valued at 465,750 led to the insider holds 441,058 shares of the business.

Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares of CYTK for $156,400 on Mar 09. The EVP Research & Development now owns 171,183 shares after completing the transaction at $39.10 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Blum Robert I, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $39.94 each. As a result, the insider received 499,250 and left with 370,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 976.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.50M, compared to 10.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.55% and a Short% of Float of 14.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.88 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$4.76, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$5.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 40.80% from the average estimate.