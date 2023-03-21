How is Gray Television Inc.’s (NYSE: GTN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) closed at $8.60 in the last session, up 2.87% from day before closing price of $8.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782477 shares were traded. GTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $25 previously.

On October 15, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2020, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought 68,750 shares for $17.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,225,350 led to the insider holds 1,042,217 shares of the business.

ROBINSON HARRIETT J sold 68,750 shares of GTN for $1,225,350 on Dec 19. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.82 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, BOGER RICHARD LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,200 shares for $11.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,320 and bolstered with 44,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has reached a high of $23.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTN traded on average about 749.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GTN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 3.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GTN is 0.32, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for GTN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Gray Television Inc.’s year-ago sales were $721M, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.04M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $782M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.