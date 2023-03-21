How is Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NYSE: NTCO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed at $4.96 in the last session, down -5.70% from day before closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972998 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Natura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 124.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4092.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTCO traded on average about 813.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 689.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 689.79M. Shares short for NTCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.83B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $7.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.