I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

After finishing at $11.09 in the prior trading day, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) closed at $11.57, up 4.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820061 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARQT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 2,435 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 37,167 led to the insider holds 366,657 shares of the business.

Burnett Patrick sold 851 shares of ARQT for $12,989 on Mar 06. The insider now owns 59,962 shares after completing the transaction at $15.26 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Lock Kenneth A., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 831 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider received 12,684 and left with 63,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 190.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 924.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.97M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 12.38M, compared to 10.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.70% and a Short% of Float of 28.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.36 and a low estimate of -$1.71, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.3 and low estimates of -$1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.85 and -$6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.93. EPS for the following year is -$4.62, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.47 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.6M and the low estimate is $20.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,697.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.