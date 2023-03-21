I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY).

The price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at $4.07 in the last session, down -2.16% from day before closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2050173 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2271.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGY traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.57M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 6.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $312.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $163.71M, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.5M and the low estimate is $364.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.