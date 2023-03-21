I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Valley National Bancorp (VLY).

After finishing at $9.52 in the prior trading day, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $9.59, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6160089 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Robbins Ira bought 5,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 47,500 led to the insider holds 542,439 shares of the business.

Steans Jennifer W bought 50,000 shares of VLY for $514,500 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 105,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.29 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, EDELSTEIN ERIC P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,916 and bolstered with 110,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $13.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 506.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.55M with a Short Ratio of 15.21M, compared to 12.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $521.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $530M to a low estimate of $517.6M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $356.94M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.14M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.65M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.