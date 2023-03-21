In spite of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CERE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.53, up 4.87% from its previous closing price of $23.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1404810 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CERE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $40 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 3,000 shares for $27.19 per share. The transaction valued at 81,570 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

COLES N ANTHONY sold 47,000 shares of CERE for $1,274,377 on Mar 02. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 2,704 shares after completing the transaction at $27.11 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, COLES N ANTHONY, who serves as the CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $33.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,656,401 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CERE traded 638.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 814.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Insiders hold about 17.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 12.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.94.