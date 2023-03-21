In spite of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:HPP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $6.29 up 1.78% from its previous closing price of $6.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5877855 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when COLEMAN VICTOR J bought 9,300 shares for $10.63 per share. The transaction valued at 98,859 led to the insider holds 615,369 shares of the business.

LAMMAS MARK T bought 5,000 shares of HPP for $55,550 on Sep 30. The President now owns 189,865 shares after completing the transaction at $11.11 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Suazo Arthur X., who serves as the EVP, Leasing of the company, bought 4,347 shares for $11.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,295 and bolstered with 77,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HPP has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 5.69M over the past ten days. A total of 140.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Shares short for HPP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 9.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HPP is 1.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $263.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $268.73M to a low estimate of $254.5M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.51M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.47M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 4.20% from the average estimate.