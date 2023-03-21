In spite of Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (AMEX:IE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.83, up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $11.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529837 shares were traded. IE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.41.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 28, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 18, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when FRIEDLAND ROBERT M bought 422,767 shares for $9.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,164,255 led to the insider holds 9,385,324 shares of the business.

I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of IE for $3,333,328 on Sep 20. The 10% Owner now owns 9,755,495 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 416,666 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,333,328 and bolstered with 8,962,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 121.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IE traded 382.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 875.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 21.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 829.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 985.37k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.