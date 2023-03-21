In the case of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), what’s next?

The closing price of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) was $10.76 for the day, down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $11.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1934431 shares were traded. DH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On July 06, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Krantz Jason Ronald bought 450,000 shares for $11.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,193,000 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

SEA VII Management, LLC sold 1,016,000 shares of DH for $23,114,000 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 2,508,971 shares after completing the transaction at $22.75 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Winn David Randall, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200,000 shares for $24.02 each. As a result, the insider received 52,855,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $30.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.37.

Shares Statistics:

DH traded an average of 736.04K shares per day over the past three months and 968.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.57M. Shares short for DH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 6.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 16.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.83M to a low estimate of $57.79M. As of the current estimate, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s year-ago sales were $46.31M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.53M, an increase of 18.80% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $220.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.15M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.46M and the low estimate is $252.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.