In the case of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR), what’s next?

The closing price of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) was $3.90 for the day, up 4.00% from the previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671787 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when MINGE JOHN C bought 10,000 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 40,250 led to the insider holds 172,045 shares of the business.

Lewis Michael A bought 5,251 shares of NR for $20,899 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 76,046 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Young Donald Win, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,308 and bolstered with 247,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6574.

Shares Statistics:

NR traded an average of 681.27K shares per day over the past three months and 790.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 633.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 624.21k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.1M to a low estimate of $200.1M. As of the current estimate, Newpark Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.8M, an estimated increase of 44.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.2M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $44.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.78M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.9M and the low estimate is $817.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.