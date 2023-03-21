In the case of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA), what’s next?

The closing price of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) was $81.66 for the day, up 1.58% from the previous closing price of $80.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143316 shares were traded. ORA stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $105 from $103 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $91.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on October 21, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORIX CORP sold 562,500 shares for $87.75 per share. The transaction valued at 49,359,375 led to the insider holds 6,676,077 shares of the business.

ORIX CORP sold 3,750,000 shares of ORA for $329,062,500 on Nov 21. The 10% Owner now owns 7,238,577 shares after completing the transaction at $87.75 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Wong Byron G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,132 shares for $101.62 each. As a result, the insider received 115,032 and left with 4,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ormat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORA has reached a high of $101.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.93.

Shares Statistics:

ORA traded an average of 415.08K shares per day over the past three months and 804.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.92M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, ORA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $201.67M to a low estimate of $195.2M. As of the current estimate, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.99M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.7M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $221.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $738.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $723.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $729.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.08M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $865.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892.05M and the low estimate is $826.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.